The Big Payback | Independent Lens

Published January 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST
Mon Jan. 16 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The passage of the first-ever reparations for slavery bill in Illinois stirs up a national debate.

An Evanston, Illinois rookie alderwoman led the passage of the first tax-funded reparations bill for Black Americans. While she and her community struggle with the burden to make restitution for its citizens, a national racial crisis engulfs the country. Will the debt ever be addressed, or is it too late for a reparations movement to finally get the big payback?

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

