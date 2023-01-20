© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Hotel St Marc | Miss Scarlet & The Duke

Published January 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST
Sun Jan. 22 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | While pursuing a notorious conman, Eliza realizes she’s not the only one hoping to claim the reward on his head.

Eliza is on the trail of a notorious conman and tracks him down to a hotel in a remote part of France. She believes she has finally caught Scotland Yard’s most wanted man, but she’s not the only hotel guest who wants to claim the reward.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

