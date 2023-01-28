The Picture Taker | Independent Lens

Mon Jan. 30 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The life of photographer and FBI informant Ernest Withers, whose nearly two million images came to illustrate America's civil rights stories.

From his Memphis studio, Ernest Withers’ nearly 2 million images were a treasured record of Black history but his legacy was complicated by decades of secret FBI service revealed only after his death. Was he a friend of the civil rights community, or enemy—or both?

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.