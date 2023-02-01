© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Death Is Now a Welcome Guest Part 1 | Vienna Blood

Published February 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
Sun Feb. 5 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Max and Oskar investigate the murder of a famous actress, a former patient at Max’s hospital.

It’s late spring, 1908, and the mythical wonder and intrigue of the new world of cinema has captured the imagination of the Viennese public. When tragedy strikes at the premiere of a silent film, Max and Oskar find themselves investigating the death of Ida Rego, an actress who lost and then regained her eyesight not long before her death.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

