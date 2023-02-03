© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Black History Month 2023
Black College Football Hall of Fame: Journey to Canton

WKAR Public Media
Published February 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST
Sun Feb. 5 at 5:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A new hall of fame celebrates the rich legacy of football at historically black colleges.

“Headed to Canton” is often used synonymously when referring to an NFL player who will one day be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, located in Canton, Ohio. Now, more than 50 year later, heading to Canton has expanded to include collegiate football. In 2019, the Black College Football Hall of Fame was officially welcomed to the campus of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

