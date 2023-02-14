Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP The Magazine | Great Performances

Fri Feb. 17 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Honor the best films and performances of 2022 that resonate with older viewers.

Iconic and beloved screen and stage performer Alan Cumming will return as host of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards, which will be broadcast by Great Performance. For more than two decades, AARP’s Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism, and encouraging films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

