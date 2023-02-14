© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP The Magazine | Great Performances

WKAR Public Media
Published February 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST
Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP The Magazine 2023
PBS
/
PBS

Fri Feb. 17 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Honor the best films and performances of 2022 that resonate with older viewers.

Iconic and beloved screen and stage performer Alan Cumming will return as host of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards, which will be broadcast by Great Performance. For more than two decades, AARP’s Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism, and encouraging films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Great PerformancesMovies for Grownups Awards