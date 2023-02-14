Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History | American Experience

Mon Feb. 20 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the fascinating and unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.

For generations, Monopoly has been America’s favorite board game, a love letter to unbridled capitalism and — for better or worse — the impulses that make our free-market society tick. But behind the myth of the game’s creation is an untold tale of theft, obsession and corporate double-dealing. Part detective story, part sharp social commentary and part pop-culture celebration, Ruthless: Monopoly’s Secret History presents the fascinating true story of the game and those who created it. Directed by Stephen Ives.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.