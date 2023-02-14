© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History | American Experience

WKAR Public Media
Published February 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST
Inventer Of Anti-Monopoly Game
AP
/
AP
Professor Ralph Anspach, inventor of a game called "Anti-Monopoly" is locked in a legal battle with General Mills over his claim that the company stole the game "Monopoly" from the public. Anspach says the game was played on home-made boards like these -- one from 1914 at left and another from 1926 at right -- before General Mills' Parker Brothers patented it in 1935. Anspach poses July 7, 1976. (AP Photo)

Mon Feb. 20 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the fascinating and unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.

For generations, Monopoly has been America’s favorite board game, a love letter to unbridled capitalism and — for better or worse — the impulses that make our free-market society tick. But behind the myth of the game’s creation is an untold tale of theft, obsession and corporate double-dealing. Part detective story, part sharp social commentary and part pop-culture celebration, Ruthless: Monopoly’s Secret History presents the fascinating true story of the game and those who created it. Directed by Stephen Ives.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update American Experience