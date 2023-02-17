All Creatures Great and Small: Season 3 Finale

Sun Feb. 19 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join us for this special evening starting with a replay of last week's at 8PM. The season three finale airs at 9PM; with another chance to watch the finale at 10PM.

As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large. Romance beckons for Tristan and Mrs. Hall. TB plagues Helen’s farm.

It’s Christmas at Skeldale and Siegfried has to decide whether to protect Tristan at the cost of River’s welfare. Mrs. Hall realizes she has to face her feelings for Gerald.

These episodes are available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch the episodes NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.