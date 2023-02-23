© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Black History Month 2023
Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future

Published February 23, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST
Tue Feb 28 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the rich history of Black roles and voices on Broadway.

Celebrate the rich history of Black roles and voices on Broadway with an all-star cast including Stephanie Mills, Nova Payton, Corbin Bleu, Norm Lewis, Tiffany Mann, John Manzari, Amber Iman, Peppermint, Nikki Renée Daniels, Leah Flynn and Sydney James Harcourt.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

