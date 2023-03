Sat Mar. 4 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING| Join Patti LaBelle for an all-star reunion of the legends of 1970s Motown, R&B and soul.

Including the Commodores, original lead Eugene Record reuniting with the Chi-Lites, the Stylistics, Yvonne Elliman, Heatwave, the Trammps and the Emotions.

Repeated on Thu Mar 9 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.