Classical Rewind | My Music

Published March 3, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST
Sun Mar. 5 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Classical Rewind takes viewers on an incredible journey to explore the music of the masters.

This visual and auditory joyride offers a fanciful look at the classical masterpieces, providing spectacular video of dancers, phantoms, masked men and fireworks to accompany each composition. Goldsmith brings his expertise to the podium, adding insight on the history.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

