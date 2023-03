Tue Mar. 7 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Rick Steves visits the major sights, but delves deeper to better understand and empathize with both peoples.

Sites in the Holy Land include Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in Israel; harvesting olives in Hebron, Palestine; a home in Bethlehem; university in Ramallah.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.