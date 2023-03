Fri Mar. 10 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Archival performance films are mixed with live performances of 1960's British Invasion!

Travel to London and around the UK to the places where the British Beat was born. The program features a mix of archival full-length performance films mixed with live performances. Petula Clark hosts.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.