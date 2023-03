Thu Mar. 9 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Travel on a spectacular journey through the wonders of America's first national park.

Set to classical music from some of the world's best composers, the park's magnificent scenery and wildlife are showcased as they change through the seasons.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.