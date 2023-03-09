Les Misérables: Staged Concert

Sun Mar. 12 at 7:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join a stellar cast for a concert of the beloved musical that became a global sensation.

Coinciding with its 35th triumphant year in London’s West End and featuring a cast and orchestra of over 65, the show’s magnificent score includes the songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and “On My Own.”

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.