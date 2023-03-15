© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Women's History Month.png
Women's History Month 2023

Roberta Flack | American Masters

WKAR Public Media
Published March 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
3VUyBOB-asset-mezzanine-16x9-m66t2XF.jpg
PBS
/
PBS

Wed Mar. 15 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover music icon Roberta Flack’s rise to stardom and triumphs over racism and sexism.

Follow music icon Roberta Flack from a piano lounge through her rise to stardom. From “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” to “Killing Me Softly,” Flack’s virtuosity was inseparable from her commitment to civil rights. Detailing her story in her own words, the film features exclusive access to Flack’s archives and interviews with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Peabo Bryson and more.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Women's History MonthAmerican Masters
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE