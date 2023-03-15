Roberta Flack | American Masters

Wed Mar. 15 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover music icon Roberta Flack’s rise to stardom and triumphs over racism and sexism.

Follow music icon Roberta Flack from a piano lounge through her rise to stardom. From “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” to “Killing Me Softly,” Flack’s virtuosity was inseparable from her commitment to civil rights. Detailing her story in her own words, the film features exclusive access to Flack’s archives and interviews with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Peabo Bryson and more.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.