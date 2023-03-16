Mon Mar. 20 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | In Michigan, a literacy crisis has unfolded in the educational system. Does every child deserve the right to read?

Right to Read, a documentary from WKAR, presents the moving story of Michigan families attempting to secure the right to read for their children. Faced with challenging circumstances -- like social inequity, Michigan's Read by Grade Three law, and limited access to books -- parents, educators and experts weigh in on how to solve the literacy crisis in Michigan. Their goal?? To encourage the joy of reading and promote childhood literacy at home.

Among those offering their views during the documentary are Dorinda Carter, professor and chairperson in the department of teacher education at Michigan State University; Rep. Amanda Price, former representative from Holland, Mich.; LaDonna Mask, principal at Kendon Elementary School in Lansing, Mich.; and parents from across the mid-Michigan community.

Production of the documentary took place through the COVID-19 pandemic, following all health and safety protocols and restrictions. Interviews with those appearing in the film were conducted remotely, and some scenes were recorded by the program participants.

