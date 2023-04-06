© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Episode 4 | Sandition

Published April 6, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT
Sun Apr. 9 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Charlotte attempts to distance herself from Colbourne. Georgiana decides to protect herself.

Charlotte attempts to distance herself from Colbourne, but as they are repeatedly thrown into each other’s orbit, their chemistry rises along with Ralph’s suspicions. Meanwhile, Georgiana is unraveling and makes a surprising decision to protect herself.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

