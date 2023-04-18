© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Episode 6 | Sandition

WKAR Public Media
Published April 18, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
qSSCQM5-asset-mezzanine-16x9-fdMFVo4.jpg
Masterpiece
/
Masterpiece

Sun Apr. 23 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Charlotte learns a shocking revelation. Georgiana’s worst fears come true.

Charlotte desperately wants to tell Colbourne the truth about her feelings, but a shocking revelation stops her in her tracks. Having opened her heart, Georgiana’s worst fears are realized when she discovers she has been abandoned.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Sanditon
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE