Episode 6 | Sandition

Sun Apr. 23 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Charlotte learns a shocking revelation. Georgiana’s worst fears come true.

Charlotte desperately wants to tell Colbourne the truth about her feelings, but a shocking revelation stops her in her tracks. Having opened her heart, Georgiana’s worst fears are realized when she discovers she has been abandoned.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

