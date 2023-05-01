Emeli Sande | My Grandparents' War

Tue May 2 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING| Join singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé as she learns of her grandparents’ courage during wartime.

Singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé explores her grandparents’ remarkable stories, which span World War II, the Mau Mau insurgency in Kenya, and the fight for independence in Zambia. She faces a mix of emotions: “Both sets of my grandparents were involved in violent struggles in Africa,” she says. “One, tasked with upholding the British Empire. The other: trying to overthrow it.”

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.