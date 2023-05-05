Episode 8 | Call The Midwife

Sun May 7 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The wedding day arrives at Nonnatus House, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.

As Trixie and Matthew’s wedding officially begins, a series of small and great disasters threaten to impede the day. A horrific car crash turns into a race against time. Sister Julienne hatches a plan to save Nonnatus House once and for all.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.