© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Episode 8 | Call The Midwife

WKAR Public Media
Published May 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
BfKmJav-asset-mezzanine-16x9-9MYv1hU.jpg
PBS
/
PBS

Sun May 7 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The wedding day arrives at Nonnatus House, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.

As Trixie and Matthew’s wedding officially begins, a series of small and great disasters threaten to impede the day. A horrific car crash turns into a race against time. Sister Julienne hatches a plan to save Nonnatus House once and for all.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Call the Midwife
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE