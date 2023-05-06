Sam Now | Independent Lens

Mon May 8 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | What happens when a filmmaker helps his half brother search for his missing mother?

Sam Now is a coming-of-age documentary that follows Sam Harkness from age 11 to 36 as his once-average, middle class Seattle family is heartbroken and unsure of what to do after his mother suddenly leaves them. Through Sam’s 25 year quest for answers, the film explores intergenerational trauma and the relationships of mother to son, mother to family, brother to brother and the turning points of family dysfunction and healing. Woven together with home movies lovingly crafted by Sam’s half brother, director Reed Harkness, we witness a boy grow up grappling with the ripple effects of a singular traumatic event within a modern American family.

