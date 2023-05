Wed May 10 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover how the Gadsden Flag has been co-opted by a variety of Americans over its long history.

Discover how the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, such a potent symbol of independence, has been co-opted by a wide variety of Americans over its long history.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.