Slient Beauty | Independent Lens

Published May 12, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
Mon May 15 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A woman’s journey to heal from childhood sexual abuse and confront generational trauma.

In this autobiographical exploration of survivorship, New Orleans journalist and filmmaker Jasmin Mara López unabashedly shares her process of healing from childhood sexual abuse. After Jasmin discloses to her family she’d been abused by her grandfather, she liberates others to come forward in a story of confronting a culture of silence over generational trauma.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

