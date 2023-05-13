Nam June Paik | American Masters

Tue May 16 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art.

Coiner of the term “electronic superhighway.” Born in Japan-occupied Korea, Paik went on to become a pillar of the American avant-garde and transformed modern image-making with his sculptures, films and performances. Experience his creative evolution, as Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun reads from Paik's own writings.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.