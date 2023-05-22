National Memorial Day Concert 2023

Sun May 28 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Tune in to the 34th annual broadcast of America’s national night of remembrance.

A more than three decades long tradition unlike anything else on television, America’s national night of remembrance takes us back to the real meaning of the holiday through personal stories and tributes interwoven with musical performances. Featuring an all-star line-up with the National Symphony Orchestra, the deeply moving and reverential night brings us together as one family of Americans to honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, military families and all those who have given their lives for our country.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

