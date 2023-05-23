© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2023
Celebrate and explore Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with WKAR!

The Donut King | Independent Lens

May 23, 2023
Mon May 29 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Meet the Donut King, Ted Ngoy, the Cambodian refugee who built a multi-million-dollar empire baking America’s favorite pastry.

An immigrant story with a (glazed) twist, The Donut King follows the journey of Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy, who arrived in California in the 1970s and, through a mixture of diligence and luck, built a multi-million dollar donut empire up and down the West Coast.

After Ngoy escaped the brutal Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, he eventually was able to start his first donut shop in Orange County, California, and his Christy’s Doughnuts became a rapidly expanding chain of success. Over the next decade, Ngoy also sponsored hundreds of visas for incoming Cambodian refugees and offered them steady employment in his donut shops. But after living his version of the American Dream, everything came crashing down for Ngoy.

A story of immigration, assimilation, prejudice, and who gets access to the American Dream—and what happens when you achieve it—The Donut King is also about how the American Dream gets handed down and evolves from one generation to the next: the film includes the current generation of Cambodian donut shop owners and the ways they have been inspired by and diverged from their parents and grandparents before them.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

