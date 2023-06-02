© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Suze Orman's Ultimate Retirement Guide

June 2, 2023
Mon Jun. 5 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join the acclaimed personal financial expert, Suze Orman, for essential advice on planning for and thriving in retirement.

With empathy, straight talk and humor, Suze provides information about key steps for anyone trying to achieve their “ultimate retirement.”

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

