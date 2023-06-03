© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

The Jewish Journey : America

Published June 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
Tue Jun. 6 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Trace Jewish immigration to the US over centuries with personal stories and scholars.

Interviews with top scholars in Jewish history, notable Jewish-American writers, and many immigrants themselves detail the varied stories of migration through the last five centuries, with a rarely explored look at the actual journeys to get here.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update pledge driveJewish Journey
