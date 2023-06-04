© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The Science of Everyday Pain | Pain Secrets

Published June 4, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
Thu Jun. 8 at 11PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the scientific origins of common, everyday pain and ways to help minimize it.

Featuring interviews with leading experts in pain and pain management, the program uses computer animations to clearly illustrate how pain works. It also explains several cutting-edge modalities of treatment that have proven to be powerful ways to manage and in some cases resolve pain.

