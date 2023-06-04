The Science of Everyday Pain | Pain Secrets

Thu Jun. 8 at 11PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the scientific origins of common, everyday pain and ways to help minimize it.

DONATE HERE NOW for special offers.

Featuring interviews with leading experts in pain and pain management, the program uses computer animations to clearly illustrate how pain works. It also explains several cutting-edge modalities of treatment that have proven to be powerful ways to manage and in some cases resolve pain.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

