70's Soul Superstars | My Music Presents

A once-in-a-lifetime gathering of legends—all original performers singing their greatest jammin' hits.

Soul diva Patti LaBelle hosts the historic reunion of classic recording artists of the decade, including the Commodores, original lead Eugene Record reuniting with the Chi-Lites, the Stylistics, Yvonne Elliman, Heatwave, Earl Young’s Trammps, the Emotions and the Manhattans.

“This special is a dream come true, to gather the original voices and talents that define the 70s soul era,” says executive producer TJ Lubinsky. You may not remember all their names but you know each and every one of their songs as the music that defined the soul of the 70s. Lubinsky spent two years tracking down the whereabouts of the original stars who made the original hit records, finding the retired Yvonne (“If I Can’t Have You”) Elliman in Hawaii and convincing her to perform again in public for the first time in 27 years. From “Flying” George (“Rock Your Baby”) McCrae, in from the Netherlands, to recording the Stylistics (“You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “Betcha By Golly Wow”) on location in Waymouth, England, Lubinksy traveled the world to bring these great songs and beloved artists back to national television.

