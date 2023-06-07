Roy Orbison & Friends – A Black and White Night

Sat Jun 10 at 11PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the music legend in an iconic 1987 concert recorded live at the Cocoanut Grove in Los Angeles. DONATE HERE NOW for special offers.

When David Lynch’s landmark film Blue Velvet was released in 1986, Roy Orbison’s “In Dreams” was prominently featured on the soundtrack. Although Orbison had been out of the limelight for some time, the film helped spark new interest in his music.

On September 30, 1987, Orbison, then 51, staged a remarkable comeback concert at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Los Angeles with the help of guest musicians whom he had influenced: Jackson Browne, T Bone Burnett, Elvis Costello, k.d. lang, Bonnie Raitt, J.D. Souther, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and Jennifer Warnes. The all-star performance was turned into a television special, which aired the following January, less than a year before the icon’s untimely passing.

