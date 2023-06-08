A Masterpiece Mystery! Special | Morse & The Last Endeavor

Sun Jun. 11 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Marking the end of the epic tale of Inspector Morse, featuring interviews with the cast and crew.

It’s the end of an era, as the epic tale of Inspector Morse, the iconic Oxford detective celebrated the world over, draws to a close. From the original Inspector Morse (1987-2000) to the spin-off series Inspector Lewis (2006-2015) to a decade of the detective’s backstory in Endeavour, the Oxford universe of crime has continued to fascinate viewers and enjoy enormous global appeal.

Morse & The Last Endeavour: A Masterpiece Mystery! Special features interviews with the main cast members, who reflect on the rich appeal of the series set in 1960s Britain. It also goes behind the scenes during the filming of Endeavour’s last season, as decades of interconnecting plots are tied together. Actress Abigail Thaw, daughter of original Morse star John Thaw, reveals how she became a regular member of the Endeavour cast as newspaper editor Dorothea Frazil. Kevin Whately, who starred as Sergeant Lewis in Morse, reflects on the tremendous effect the hit detective series had on his career. And Endeavour star Shaun Evans traces his journey from acting to directing episodes of the series.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.