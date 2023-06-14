© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Part 1 | Ridley: The Peaceful Garden

WKAR Public Media
Published June 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
PBS
/
PBS

Sun Jun. 18 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Ridley assists on an unsolved missing persons case.

Retired Detective Inspector Alex Ridley is called back to advise on a complex and compelling murder case by his replacement and former protege DI Carol Farman. Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which served them so well in the past, but the investigation takes a dark and unexpected twist. When a local farmer is found dead, Ridley is called on by his ex-colleague and newly promoted DI Carol Farman to assist on a missing persons case that remains unsolved after 13 years.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Ridley
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE