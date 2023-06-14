Part 1 | Ridley: The Peaceful Garden

Sun Jun. 18 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Ridley assists on an unsolved missing persons case.

Retired Detective Inspector Alex Ridley is called back to advise on a complex and compelling murder case by his replacement and former protege DI Carol Farman. Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which served them so well in the past, but the investigation takes a dark and unexpected twist. When a local farmer is found dead, Ridley is called on by his ex-colleague and newly promoted DI Carol Farman to assist on a missing persons case that remains unsolved after 13 years.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.