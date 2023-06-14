Prelude | Endeavor

© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published June 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
Sun Jun. 18 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Shaun Evans stars as the young Endeavour Morse and Roger Allam as his superior officer face baffling new crimes and an unsolved case from the past in the final season of Endeavour.

An orchestra soiree, a much-anticipated performance and an abandoned warehouse are scenes for a trio of deaths. Morse’s investigation turns up an unsettling connection to the past. Thursday gets a tempting offer, as does Joan.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

