Episode 2 | The Great American Recipe

Published June 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
Fri Jun. 23 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join the home cooks as they face challenges for their best in-a-pinch recipe and favorite noodle dish.

Watch the home cooks as the competition heats up with challenges for their best in-a-pinch recipe and a noodle dish representing their heritage. All kinds of dishes show up on the plate, but one cook is ready to impress by making their own pasta.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

