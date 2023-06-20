Episode 2 | The Great American Recipe

Fri Jun. 23 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join the home cooks as they face challenges for their best in-a-pinch recipe and favorite noodle dish.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.