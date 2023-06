Sun Jul. 2 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Someone is placing death notices for people not yet dead.

A series of death notices in the Oxford Mail, each with a distinctive, cryptic message, provides clues to Endeavour’s latest – and final – investigation. Meanwhile, Thursday is under pressure from a familiar face.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.