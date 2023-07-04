A Capitol Fourth 2023

Tue Jul. 4 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate our country's 247th birthday with the 43nd anniversary broadcast of America's Independence Day celebration for our entire nation.

This time-honored 43 year-tradition puts viewers front and center for America’s biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline. Celebrate our country’s 247th birthday with musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical, and Broadway, featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.