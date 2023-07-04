© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

A Capitol Fourth 2023

WKAR Public Media
Published July 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
PBS
/
PBS

Tue Jul. 4 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate our country's 247th birthday with the 43nd anniversary broadcast of America's Independence Day celebration for our entire nation.

This time-honored 43 year-tradition puts viewers front and center for America’s biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline. Celebrate our country’s 247th birthday with musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical, and Broadway, featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update A Capitol Fourth
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE