Wed Jul. 5 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Shane tracks down four “invasive species” that make him reconsider what it means to belong.

Invasive species are reshaping the world’s ecosystems, but who’s really to blame? Shane wrestles a python, hunts Hawaiian pigs, and gets sucker-punched by a carp to answer the question: in the Age of Humans, how does our species decide what belongs?

Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.