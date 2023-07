Sun Jul. 9 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING |To solve the mystery of Gabriela's true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer.

Ridley discovers the victim was leading a secret double life. In order to solve the mystery of Gabriela's true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer, and finally lay her to rest.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.