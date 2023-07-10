The Statue of Liberty | Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein

Tue Jul. 11 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Reveal the evolving meaning the Statue of Liberty has for a “nation of immigrants.”

It's hard to argue that there's a more iconic symbol of America today than the Statue of Liberty. For people around the world, The Statue of Liberty stands for freedom. This episode explores the evolving meaning of The Statue of Liberty as symbol for a “nation of immigrants,” and how it embodies our values and our conflicts, from abolition and women’s suffrage to the treatment of refugees.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.