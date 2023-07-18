Episode 1 | Southern Storytellers

Tue Jul. 18 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate Southern identity with contemporary creators of literature, music, film, and TV.

Southern creators of literature, music and film explore deep ties with the South: Billy Bob Thornton reflects on a life of writing songs and screenplays; Adia Victoria celebrates music and marriage near Nashville; David Joy laments the loss of the Appalachian culture he loves; Jericho Brown reveals the South to be essential to his creativity; and Mary Steenburgen remembers her Arkansas childhood.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.