© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Episode 1 | Southern Storytellers

WKAR Public Media
Published July 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
PBS
/
PBS

Tue Jul. 18 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate Southern identity with contemporary creators of literature, music, film, and TV.

Southern creators of literature, music and film explore deep ties with the South: Billy Bob Thornton reflects on a life of writing songs and screenplays; Adia Victoria celebrates music and marriage near Nashville; David Joy laments the loss of the Appalachian culture he loves; Jericho Brown reveals the South to be essential to his creativity; and Mary Steenburgen remembers her Arkansas childhood.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Southern Storytellers
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE