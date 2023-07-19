© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Man's Best Friend | Human Footprint

WKAR Public Media
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT
PBS
PBS
/
PBS

Wed Jul. 19 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans and the planet.

Shane discovers why dogs are more than man’s best friend. - They’ve been reshaped by evolution into the perfect partner for our species. And just as we’ve transformed them, dogs have left an unmistakable pawprint on us and the world we both share.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Human Footprint
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE