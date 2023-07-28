Sun Aug. 13 at 5PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | John Williams makes his conducting debut with the Berliner Philharmoniker.

In October 2021, Hollywood legend John Williams made his conducting debut with the internationally renowned Berliner Philharmoniker. Filmed live at the Berlin Philharmonie, JOHN WILLIAMS: THE BERLIN CONCERT captures this magical performance of his music. After opening with the "Olympic Fanfare and Theme," Williams and the Berlin players perform a wide-ranging selection of music from some of his best-known film scores. From the futuristic sounds of Close Encounters to the instantly evocative opening notes of "Hedwig's Theme" from the Harry Potter movies, to musical excerpts from Jurassic Park, Superman, and the Indiana Jones and Star Wars series, there's something for everyone.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.