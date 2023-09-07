American Jedi: The Salman Hamdani Story

Mon Sept. 11 at 8PM on WKAR-HD & STREAMING | A devout Muslim and proud American immigrant makes the ultimate heroic sacrifice.

Like the fictional Jedi he admires, Salman Hamdani is ready to face adversity for the sake of others. On the morning of September 11, 2001, this young man takes a daring leap and runs toward the Twin Towers. When his body isn't immediately found, his absence inevitably leads to questions - and suspicions. His family is forced to overcome tragedy and ostracization in response to their son's death.

His mother, Talat, fights to honor Salman, stand for truth, and break down barriers for Muslim Americans in the post-9/11 world. This is the true story of heroism, faith in the American Dream, and one mother's struggle to honor her son.