© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hispanic Heritage Month 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month 2023
Celebrate and explore Hispanic Heritage Month with WKAR.

America ReFramed: Five Years North

WKAR Public Media
Published September 18, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
America ReFramed
America ReFramed
/
PBS

Thu Sept. 21at 8PM on WKAR WORLD & STREAMING |FIVE YEARS NORTH is the story of America's immigration system through the eyes of Luis and Judy. Luis is an undocumented Guatemalan boy who arrives alone in New York City with little support and many responsibilities. Judy is a veteran ICE agent with Cuban American and Puerto Rican roots, who must weigh the human cost of her work against the future her family would face without her paycheck.

WKAR StayTuned Update
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE