Hispanic Heritage Month 2023
Celebrate and explore Hispanic Heritage Month with WKAR.

Stories from the Stage: Growing Up Latina

Published September 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
Mon Sept. 25 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD & STREAMING | Being a young Latina means living within a vibrant and varied global culture. It also means navigating identity and intersectionality. Rosanna discovers that friendship can cross all borders; Ana describes her last night at home before leaving Cuba forever; and Michele turns lemons into lemonade when she gets busted moonlighting. Three storytellers, three interpretations of GROWING UP LATINA.

