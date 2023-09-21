Stories from the Stage: Growing Up Latina

Mon Sept. 25 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD & STREAMING | Being a young Latina means living within a vibrant and varied global culture. It also means navigating identity and intersectionality. Rosanna discovers that friendship can cross all borders; Ana describes her last night at home before leaving Cuba forever; and Michele turns lemons into lemonade when she gets busted moonlighting. Three storytellers, three interpretations of GROWING UP LATINA.