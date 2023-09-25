© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Hispanic Heritage Month 2023
America ReFramed: La Manplesa: An Uprising Remembered

WKAR Public Media
Published September 25, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
People holding up a justice for Gomez and King banner
PBS

Thu Sept. 28 at 8:00PM on WKAR-HD & STREAMING | On May 5th, 1991, people took to the streets of Washington D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood to protest the police shooting of a young Salvadoran man, Daniel Gomez. Through testimony, song, poetry, and street theater, LA MANPLESA: An Uprising Remembered weaves together the collective memory of one of D.C.'s first barrios and dives into the roots of the '91 rebellion.

