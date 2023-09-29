October 2023 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, October 5 – October 26 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of your favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

October 5

This week, we celebrate the birthday (October 10th) of Michael Giacchino. The Oscar-winning composer who seems to be the heir-apparent to the great John Williams. Hear his scores to Star Trek, a hidden gem in Disney’s John Carter, and several of his Pixar entries: Ratatouille, Inside Out, and UP!

October 12

Where femme fatales and tricky detectives lurk around every corner, a look back at some classic film noir selections this week. Both the older style, like Max Steiner's Mildred Pierce, to the futuristic, in Michael Nyman's Gattaca.

October 19

To mark the newest film from Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, a listen back to some of the music from his most enduring films, including those written by longtime collaborator, the late Robbie Robertson.

October 26

Spooky season is among us! Join us for some favorite creepy movies thorough the years, including John Carpenter’s Halloween, Max Steiner’s Arsenic and Old Lace, Elmer Bernstein’s Ghostbusters, and much more.