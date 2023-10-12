© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

War in the Holy Land: A PBS News Special Report

WKAR Public Media
Published October 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
War in the Holy Land: A PBS News Special Report
NewsHour
/
PBS

Fri Oct. 13 at 8:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Co-anchored by PBS NewsHour's Amna Nawaz from Israel and Geoff Bennett from our nation's capital, the one-hour primetime special will wrap the historic, devastating week of violence in Israel and Gaza with reports from the region, interviews and analysis on the path forward for the Middle East and rest of the world.

Program note
Off the Record, usually seen at 8:30 pm, will air at 9:30pm. Next at the Kennedy Center: Robert Glasper's Black Radio, originally scheduled for 9:00pm, will air at 10pm. Next at the Kennedy Center: Ballet Hispanico's Dona Perón, originally scheduled for 10:00pm, is preempted for these schedule changes.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update PBS NewsHour
Reporters at WKAR work tirelessly in our community, covering topics and issues other news outlets don't. Every donation, no matter how small, helps fund more reporting about our hometowns. Make your donation today!
DONATE